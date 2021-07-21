JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 325,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

