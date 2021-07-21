JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.48 ($142.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.