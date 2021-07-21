Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.5-93.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.55 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$9.700 EPS.

JNJ stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 190,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,785. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

