John G. Connors Sells 60,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John G. Connors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

