JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 225.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $4,881,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.40. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

