Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.00 ($34.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEN shares. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting €27.28 ($32.09). 257,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.94. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.