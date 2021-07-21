Jeffrey Gould Sells 8,200 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLP opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

