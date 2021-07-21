Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

