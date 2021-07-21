Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

American Tower stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $284.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.