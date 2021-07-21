Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $20.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NYSE DAC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.84. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

