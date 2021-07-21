Jeff Mengoli Sells 5,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,001.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.