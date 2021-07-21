JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.47.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JD.com by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.