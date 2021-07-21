Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on July 21st (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

