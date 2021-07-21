Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $16.44 Million Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of DSP opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

