Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

