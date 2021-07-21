Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.48 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 344.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOXA opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

