Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 104,379 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Tapestry worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

