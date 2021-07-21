Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $89,728,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.