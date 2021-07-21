Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

