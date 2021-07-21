Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,348 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.