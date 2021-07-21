Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.