Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 208,701 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 208,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMII stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

