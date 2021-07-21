Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

