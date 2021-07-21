Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.53% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

