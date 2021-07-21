James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,637 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

