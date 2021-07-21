JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.