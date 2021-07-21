Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,094,000 after buying an additional 232,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

