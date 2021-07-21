Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

CYBR opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

