J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. J.W. Mays has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

