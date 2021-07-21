J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.80.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.