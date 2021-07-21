J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

