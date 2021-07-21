J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
