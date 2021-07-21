J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.