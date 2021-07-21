IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,546. The company has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 963.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.