ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. ITV has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

