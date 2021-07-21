Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.