Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

