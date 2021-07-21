Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.78. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.