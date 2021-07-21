Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.78. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
