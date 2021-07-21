iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,762,000 after buying an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after buying an additional 833,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after buying an additional 794,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 608,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,050,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

