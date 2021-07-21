iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,229,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

