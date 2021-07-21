iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

