iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

