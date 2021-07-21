iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33.

