iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,286,000.

MCHI stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

