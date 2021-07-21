iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.31. 1,608,188 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.80.

