iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,631 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 3,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

