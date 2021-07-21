iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)’s share price were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.26 and last traded at $150.81. Approximately 251,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,310,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.12.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.