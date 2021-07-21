iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 446,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,721,287 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $86.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000.

