Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

