Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.