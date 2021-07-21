IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.84.

NYSE IQV opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

