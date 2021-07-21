IoT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.46 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00068350 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.